Derby Barracks/ DUI #3 Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5000589
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/01/2026 0121
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Irasburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Airport Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Corey Gunn
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was on patrol on US Route 5 in Irasburg when they observed a vehicle off the roadway. The operator was found inside the vehicle and was identified as Corey Gunn, age 35 of North Troy, VT.
While speaking with Gunn indicators of impairment were observed, and Gunn was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Gunn was transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Gunn was cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/2/2026 at 1230PM to be arraigned on a charge of DUI #3.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/26 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
