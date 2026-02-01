Derby Barracks/ DUI #3 Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000589

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/01/2026 0121

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Airport Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Gunn

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was on patrol on US Route 5 in Irasburg when they observed a vehicle off the roadway. The operator was found inside the vehicle and was identified as Corey Gunn, age 35 of North Troy, VT.

While speaking with Gunn indicators of impairment were observed, and Gunn was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Gunn was transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Gunn was cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/2/2026 at 1230PM to be arraigned on a charge of DUI #3.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/26 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED



