KFSHRC Earns Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification from the American Heart Association

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) Riyadh has been awarded the Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Middle East and North Africa Stroke Organization, placing it among a select group of leading hospitals worldwide to achieve this highest-level recognition in stroke care.This certification reflects KFSHRC’s ability to provide fully integrated stroke services, including rapid diagnosis, advanced interventional treatments, and comprehensive round-the-clock rehabilitation programs, all contributing to improved survival rates and reduced complications.KFSHRC has strengthened its emergency response capabilities through the launch of the region’s first Mobile Stroke Unit, equipped with a CT scanner and a specialized medical team capable of initiating diagnosis and treatment at the patient’s location within minutes.The unit has saved numerous lives through rapid intervention and played a significant role during the Hajj season.This achievement adds to the hospital’s growing record of international accomplishments and underscores its commitment to enhancing healthcare quality, developing national expertise, and advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in positioning the Kingdom as a regional leader in specialized healthcare.KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the top 250 academic medical centers worldwide for 2025. It also holds the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025, and was listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

