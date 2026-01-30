Submit Release
Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1413

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1413

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1154

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COSTA, VOGEL AND

PICOZZI, JANUARY 30, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 30, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions relating to registration of

vehicles, providing for open safety recall notice.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1325. Open safety recall notice.

(a) Determination of open safety recall.--The department

shall determine if a vehicle for which registration is sought,

or renewal of registration is required, has an open safety

recall prior to issuing a registration or sending the

application for renewal of registration. If an open safety

recall exists for the vehicle, the department shall include a

notice when issuing the registration or sending the application

for renewal of registration that the vehicle has an open safety

recall.

(b) Contents of notice.--The notice shall include:

