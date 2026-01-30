Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1413

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1413 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1154 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COSTA, VOGEL AND PICOZZI, JANUARY 30, 2026 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 30, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to registration of vehicles, providing for open safety recall notice. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 1325. Open safety recall notice. (a) Determination of open safety recall.--The department shall determine if a vehicle for which registration is sought, or renewal of registration is required, has an open safety recall prior to issuing a registration or sending the application for renewal of registration. If an open safety recall exists for the vehicle, the department shall include a notice when issuing the registration or sending the application for renewal of registration that the vehicle has an open safety recall. (b) Contents of notice.--The notice shall include: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.