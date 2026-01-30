Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1413
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1413
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1154
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COSTA, VOGEL AND
PICOZZI, JANUARY 30, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 30, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions relating to registration of
vehicles, providing for open safety recall notice.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1325. Open safety recall notice.
(a) Determination of open safety recall.--The department
shall determine if a vehicle for which registration is sought,
or renewal of registration is required, has an open safety
recall prior to issuing a registration or sending the
application for renewal of registration. If an open safety
recall exists for the vehicle, the department shall include a
notice when issuing the registration or sending the application
for renewal of registration that the vehicle has an open safety
recall.
(b) Contents of notice.--The notice shall include:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.