Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1414

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1414

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1155

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK AND HUTCHINSON,

JANUARY 30, 2026

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 30, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for

government agencies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1325(a) introductory paragraph of Title

25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1325. Government agencies.

(a) General rule.--The secretary shall administer a system

whereby all offices in this Commonwealth that provide public

assistance, each county clerk of orphans' court, including each

marriage license bureau, all offices in this Commonwealth that

provide State-funded programs primarily engaged in providing

services to persons with disabilities, all offices in this

Commonwealth that provide applications for hunting and fishing

licenses and all armed forces recruitment centers do all of the

following:

* * *

