Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1414
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1414
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1155
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK AND HUTCHINSON,
JANUARY 30, 2026
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 30, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for
government agencies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1325(a) introductory paragraph of Title
25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1325. Government agencies.
(a) General rule.--The secretary shall administer a system
whereby all offices in this Commonwealth that provide public
assistance, each county clerk of orphans' court, including each
marriage license bureau, all offices in this Commonwealth that
provide State-funded programs primarily engaged in providing
services to persons with disabilities, all offices in this
Commonwealth that provide applications for hunting and fishing
licenses and all armed forces recruitment centers do all of the
following:
