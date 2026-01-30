Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1414

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1414 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1155 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK AND HUTCHINSON, JANUARY 30, 2026 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 30, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for government agencies. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1325(a) introductory paragraph of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 1325. Government agencies. (a) General rule.--The secretary shall administer a system whereby all offices in this Commonwealth that provide public assistance, each county clerk of orphans' court, including each marriage license bureau, all offices in this Commonwealth that provide State-funded programs primarily engaged in providing services to persons with disabilities, all offices in this Commonwealth that provide applications for hunting and fishing licenses and all armed forces recruitment centers do all of the following: * * * 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

