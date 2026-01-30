Senate Resolution 213 Printer's Number 1406

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1406

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

213

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, MALONE, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA,

BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, HUGHES,

GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK,

STEFANO, BROWN, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER AND SAVAL,

JANUARY 30, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of February 21 through 28, 2026, as

"National FFA Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA

Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings

into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and

WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of

agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a

faith born not of words but of deeds"; and

WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve

their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships

and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:

"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living

to Serve";

and

WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and

young men with diverse backgrounds and FFA membership has

