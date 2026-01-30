Senate Resolution 213 Printer's Number 1406
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1406
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
213
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, MALONE, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA,
BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, HUGHES,
GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK,
STEFANO, BROWN, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER AND SAVAL,
JANUARY 30, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of February 21 through 28, 2026, as
"National FFA Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA
Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings
into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and
WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of
agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a
faith born not of words but of deeds"; and
WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve
their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships
and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:
"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living
to Serve";
and
WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and
young men with diverse backgrounds and FFA membership has
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.