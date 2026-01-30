Senate Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1409

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1409 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 217 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, KEEFER, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, BROOKS, MASTRIANO, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, FONTANA, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL AND KANE, JANUARY 30, 2026 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2026 A RESOLUTION Designating February 3, 2026, as "Four Chaplains Day" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, On January 11, 1943, the United States Army Transport Dorchester sailed from New York to Greenland carrying more than 900 soldiers, merchant marines and civilian support forces; and WHEREAS, Shortly after midnight on February 3, 1943, the Dorchester was struck by a torpedo fired without warning from a German U-boat patrolling the North Atlantic, instantly killing 100 men and cutting off power and radio communication with escort ships; and WHEREAS, In the 20 minutes before the ship sank, four Army chaplains, Lieutenants George L. Fox (Methodist), Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) and Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed), comforted the dying, encouraged the living, guided survivors to lifeboats and gave up their own life jackets to men who had none, sacrificing their own lives for 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.