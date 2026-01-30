Senate Bill 1156 Printer's Number 1415

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - registration or suspend the operating privilege of the owner or

registrant of a motor vehicle, except as permitted under section

1786 (relating to required financial responsibility).

(i) Temporary regulations.--In order to facilitate the

prompt implementation of this section, regulations promulgated

by the department under this section during the two years

following the effective date of this section shall be deemed

temporary regulations, which shall expire no later than four

years following the effective date of this section or upon

promulgation of final regulations, whichever occurs first. The

temporary regulations shall not be subject to:

(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(2) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980

(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(j) Definition.--As used in this section, the term

"department" means the Department of Transportation of the

Commonwealth.

Section 3. This act shall take effect as follows:

(1) The addition of 75 Pa.C.S. § 1786.1(a), (b)(7) and

(i) shall take effect immediately.

(2) This section shall take effect immediately.

(3) The remainder of this act shall take effect in 18

months.

