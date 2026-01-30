Senate Bill 1156 Printer's Number 1415
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - registration or suspend the operating privilege of the owner or
registrant of a motor vehicle, except as permitted under section
1786 (relating to required financial responsibility).
(i) Temporary regulations.--In order to facilitate the
prompt implementation of this section, regulations promulgated
by the department under this section during the two years
following the effective date of this section shall be deemed
temporary regulations, which shall expire no later than four
years following the effective date of this section or upon
promulgation of final regulations, whichever occurs first. The
temporary regulations shall not be subject to:
(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(2) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980
(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(j) Definition.--As used in this section, the term
"department" means the Department of Transportation of the
Commonwealth.
Section 3. This act shall take effect as follows:
(1) The addition of 75 Pa.C.S. § 1786.1(a), (b)(7) and
(i) shall take effect immediately.
(2) This section shall take effect immediately.
(3) The remainder of this act shall take effect in 18
months.
