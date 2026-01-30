Senate Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1410
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - are working tirelessly to identify and prosecute those
responsible for hit-and-run accidents, while also providing
support to the victims and their families; and
WHEREAS, According to PennDOT statistics, there were 72 fatal
hit-and-run accidents and 344 suspected serious injury hit-and-
run accidents in 2024; and
WHEREAS, It is essential that we work together to prevent
further tragedies by promoting safe driving practices,
encouraging responsible behavior behind the wheel and supporting
victims and their families; and
WHEREAS, Designated days of awareness, such as "National Hit
and Run Prevention Day," provide an opportunity to call
attention to this important issue and advocate for stronger
laws, better enforcement and greater public education efforts;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize February 4, 2026, as
"National Hit and Run Prevention Day" and the month of February
2026 as "National Hit and Run Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize this day and month in
recognition of the need to prevent hit-and-run accidents,
support victims and educate the public about the consequences of
leaving the scene of an accident; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate commit to:
(1) Increasing public awareness of hit-and-run laws and
the importance of stopping and rendering aid at accident
scenes.
(2) Encouraging responsible driving by urging all
motorists to follow traffic laws, pay attention to their
surroundings and stay focused while driving.
