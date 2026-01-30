Senate Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1410

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - are working tirelessly to identify and prosecute those

responsible for hit-and-run accidents, while also providing

support to the victims and their families; and

WHEREAS, According to PennDOT statistics, there were 72 fatal

hit-and-run accidents and 344 suspected serious injury hit-and-

run accidents in 2024; and

WHEREAS, It is essential that we work together to prevent

further tragedies by promoting safe driving practices,

encouraging responsible behavior behind the wheel and supporting

victims and their families; and

WHEREAS, Designated days of awareness, such as "National Hit

and Run Prevention Day," provide an opportunity to call

attention to this important issue and advocate for stronger

laws, better enforcement and greater public education efforts;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize February 4, 2026, as

"National Hit and Run Prevention Day" and the month of February

2026 as "National Hit and Run Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize this day and month in

recognition of the need to prevent hit-and-run accidents,

support victims and educate the public about the consequences of

leaving the scene of an accident; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate commit to:

(1) Increasing public awareness of hit-and-run laws and

the importance of stopping and rendering aid at accident

scenes.

(2) Encouraging responsible driving by urging all

motorists to follow traffic laws, pay attention to their

surroundings and stay focused while driving.

20260SR0218PN1410 - 2 -

