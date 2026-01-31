Laredo CBP officers apprehend illegal alien sought for sexual offense

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers detained one undocumented male Mexican citizen wanted for an alleged sexual crime against a child.

“Our officers remain unwavering in their commitment to protecting our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The apprehension of this undocumented individual, who was attempting to leave the country and was found to have an active warrant for a serious offense, demonstrates the vigilance and dedication of our frontline officers in identifying and detaining those who may pose a threat before they can cause further harm.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Jan. 21, 2026, when CBP Officers conducting outbound enforcement operations encountered Rogelio Isaac Hernandez Flores, a 35-year-old undocumented Mexican citizen, as a passenger aboard a commercial bus exiting the country into Mexico. The bus and subject were referred for a secondary inspection. During inspection, it was determined that the subject did not possess documents to enter or remain in the United States. Subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for a sexual offense of a child, involving lewd acts issued by the Modesto Police Department in Modesto, California. In California, Lewd acts against a child under 14 years of age are charged under severe criminal penalties and shall be punished by imprisonment for three, six, or eight years. Hernandez Flores was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.

