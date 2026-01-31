Mayor Bowser Announces Five Pop-Up Salt Distribution Locations

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that five pop-up salt distribution sites will be open tomorrow, Saturday, January 30 and Sunday, February 1 to help residents address icy and hazardous conditions near their homes.

Salt pickup will begin at 9 am, and residents are encouraged to bring their own bucket, bag, or box to carry the salt and to wear gloves for handling the salt. Availability is offered in designated time windows, and advanced sign-up is recommended.

Pickup Times:

Salt Distribution Locations

Deanwood Recreation Center (1350 49th Street NE)

Greenleaf Recreation Center (201 N Street SW)

Kennedy Recreation Center (1401 7th St NW)

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Avenue NE)

Wilson Aquatic Center (4551 Fort Drive NW)

Salt distribution will be available while supplies last.

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks. Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are also required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks after a snow event.

It is recommended that the salt is used to treat problematic areas that are not highly trafficked by pets.

Today, the DC Snow Team provided an update on the District’s weekend trash collection posture. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for another update on Sunday, February 1.

