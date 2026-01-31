Administration issues executive order on combating substance use 

The White House issued an executive order Jan. 29 to address substance use and addiction. The order establishes the White House Great American Recovery Initiative, a federal effort tasked with coordinating the administration’s efforts on the matter. The initiative will be led by the Department of Health and Human Services, which will work in conjunction with other federal agencies and officials. The initiative would advise federal agencies on how to implement programs regarding substance use prevention, early intervention, treatment, recovery support and re-entry, among other efforts. Additionally, the program would advise federal agency leaders on how to direct grants supporting addiction recovery.

