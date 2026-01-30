Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: January 30, 2026

24th St. Storm Sewer replacement project to begin February 2

On Monday, February 2, City contractors will begin construction work for a storm sewer replacement project along the south side of 24th St. between Poderosa Dr. and Home Cir.

During this work, eastbound 24th St. will be closed. The sidewalk on 24th St. from Ponderosa Dr. to Home Cir. will be closed during this work.

The City anticipates this work to end April 3, 2026, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

