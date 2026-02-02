Your 2026 Construction Preview is Here: Maps, timelines, and what to expect on the road

The City of Lawrence has released its 2026 Construction Preview, a quick, community-friendly guide to major City projects and transportation improvements planned for the year ahead, including project timelines, expected traffic impacts, and ways to stay informed. The preview is now available online at lawrenceks.gov/construction.

The 2026 Construction Preview is designed to help residents and travelers plan ahead, understand what’s coming, and see how each project supports long-term safety, accessibility, and infrastructure reliability across Lawrence.

Major projects featured in the 2026 Construction Preview

The preview includes a snapshot of key projects planned or continuing in 2026, including:

Jayhawk Watershed Project (9th St.) — Stormwater infrastructure upgrades to improve drainage and reduce flooding risk, along with wider bike lanes, a new crosswalk beacon, and ADA sidewalk upgrades, with construction continuing through early 2027.

Bob Billings Parkway Improvements — Reconstruction between Monterey Way and Kasold Dr., plus pavement rehabilitation toward Wakarusa Dr., to improve safety, accessibility, drainage, and pavement life; traffic is reduced to one lane each direction during construction, with work continuing through December 2026.

Maple Lane Reconstruction — Ongoing storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and watermain improvements, with construction continuing through Summer 2026.

Massachusetts St. Multimodal Project (14th–23rd) — Corridor redesign to add protected bike lanes and improve sidewalks and crossings to support safer travel for people walking, biking, riding transit, and driving. Utility relocates will start in Spring 2026, and project construction will begin in late Summer 2026.

South Lawrence Trafficway (KDOT) — Construction continues on KDOT’s K-10/SLT widening project, expanding from two lanes to four to improve safety and mobility and reduce pressure on Lawrence’s street network.

Iowa St. from 6th St. to Harvard Rd. — Street maintenance work including mill and overlay, curb and gutter work, stormwater/ADA improvements, and anticipated lane reductions and turning restrictions during construction. Construction will begin in late Summer 2026.

In addition to these major projects, the 2026 construction preview includes sections on multimodal projects and the City’s annual street maintenance program, which helps keep Lawrence moving by improving safety and extending the life of roadways.

How the City works to minimize impacts

City project teams plan construction with community needs in mind and coordinate closely with key partners such as Lawrence Transit, public safety, and local businesses.

While some restrictions are unavoidable, the City appreciates residents’ patience as projects move forward.

Stay informed

Residents can view the full preview, access maps and project webpages, and learn more about traffic impacts at lawrenceks.gov/construction.

To get convenient, week-ahead updates, residents can also sign up for the City’s Weekly Traffic Update emails at lawrenceks.gov/subscriptions.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov