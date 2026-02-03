Commissioner Amber Sellers appointed to National League of Cities Race, Equity And Leadership (REAL) Council

Lawrence City Commissioner Amber Sellers has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Race, Equity And Leadership (REAL) Council.

The objective of the REAL Council is to provide a space for local elected officials to connect on building equitable communities. While on the council, Commissioner Sellers will play a critical role in how the National League of Cities supports local leaders in advancing equity.

“Serving on the REAL Council is an opportunity to learn, collaborate and share strategies that help cities create more inclusive and welcoming communities,” said Commissioner Sellers. “I’m proud to represent Lawrence in these national conversations and to bring insights back that support our residents and strengthen our city.”

As a member of NLC’s REAL Council, Commissioner Sellers will help develop and integrate guidance to member leaders on efforts that address the impact of race and equity issues in their communities. In the coming year, the REAL Council will integrate the new REAL Realigned Framework, which will guide efforts to better support cities and their equity priorities.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit nlc.org/member-councils.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.