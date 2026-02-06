Weekly Traffic Update: February 6, 2026

Evergy Pole Replacements on Kasold Dr.

Beginning Tuesday, February 10, crews from Evergy will periodically close the outer northbound and outer southbound lanes along Kasold Dr. between W 13th St. and W 14th St. to replace multiple utility poles in the area.

This work will take place between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. The City anticipates this work to end Friday, February 13, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov