Alabama Proves it Works: Wes Allen Backs Make Elections Great Again Act

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is backing the Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act, sponsored by Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin), as it makes its way through the federal legislative process. The MEGA Act is a comprehensive package of election reforms aimed at strengthening election security and increasing voter confidence.

“The Make Elections Great Again Act represents so much of what I have advocated for and implemented since becoming Alabama’s Secretary of State. I fully support the U.S. House GOP as they further President Trump’s agenda of defending American elections against liberal policies,” Allen said.

The MEGA Act would require all 50 states to implement election integrity measures already enforced in Alabama, including:

“In Alabama, we take election security very seriously. We require valid photo ID to vote, have bans on ballot harvesting and ranked choice voting, and only use paper ballots and tabulators that can never be connected to the internet,” Allen explained. “We have strong protections for the absentee voting process because I believe in Election Day, not election month. The Make Elections Great Again Act would require all 50 states to follow Alabama’s lead and ensure that their elections are as fair, secure, and transparent as our own.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg