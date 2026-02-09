Election Integrity Update from Secretary of State Wes Allen: “Trump DOJ Charges Blount County Noncitizen with Illegal Voting”

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is providing an update on the case of the noncitizen indicted by a Blount County grand jury last month. A federal grand jury out of Birmingham has now indicted this noncitizen with four counts of fraudulent voting under federal law.

“Our elections should be decided by American citizens and only American citizens. Last month, my Office referred 25 noncitizens who illegally voted in Alabama elections to federal law enforcement authorities. Since then, a federal grand jury has indicted a noncitizen residing in Blount County with four counts of election fraud,” Allen explained. “We will continue to identify noncitizens illegally registered to vote and voting in our elections and I will refer them to law enforcement and ensure that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Secretary Allen thanks President Trump’s DOJ for their efforts to strengthen election integrity by investigating and prosecuting noncitizens who are illegally voting in our elections. Secretary Allen also thanks U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and her team for their attention to and work on this case.

“The Secretary of State’s Office remains vigilant in its protection of election integrity and of your vote. I am thankful that President Trump respects the integrity of our elections and shares my zero-tolerance policy for noncitizen voting. This federal indictment sends a clear message– the Secretary of State’s Office and President Trump’s DOJ stand as a united defense against non-Americans voting in our elections.” Allen said.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg