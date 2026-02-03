Election Integrity Update from Secretary of State Wes Allen: “Alabama Holds Election Law Violators Accountable.”

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is providing an election integrity update on the cases of the three individuals charged with absentee ballot harvesting in Russell County. Since the individuals’ arrests in August, a Russell County Grand Jury has separately indicted the three individuals with a combined total of 33 counts related to absentee election crimes, including 13 felony counts and 20 misdemeanor counts.

“This Russell County Grand Jury returned indictments on 33 counts of absentee election law violations. The actions of this grand jury reflect Alabama values and send a clear message to anyone considering breaking Alabama election law – neither the Secretary of State nor the people of Alabama will tolerate election fraud,” Allen explained.

Secretary Allen thanks the Phenix City Police Department and Russell County District Attorney’s Office for their dedication to investigating and prosecuting violations of Alabama election law.

“The Secretary of State’s Office remains vigilant in its protection of election integrity and of your vote. We will continue to identify violations of Alabama election law, refer them to law enforcement, and see to it those who break the law are held fully accountable,” Allen said.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg