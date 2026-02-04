Secretary of State Wes Allen Praises AL House Passage of HB 214: “Foreign Influence Has No Place in Alabama Elections.”

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, praises the Alabama House for passing HB 214 – a ban on foreign national influence in Alabama elections. HB 214, sponsored by Representative James Lomax (R-Huntsville), bans foreign nationals and foreign corporations from directly or indirectly donating to political candidates or political action committees for any election for candidates, constitutional amendments, or referendums.

“Representative Lomax has been a strong advocate for HB 214 and for bolstering election security. Banning foreign influence in Alabama elections is a common-sense measure of election integrity. I look forward to seeing this bill pass out of the Senate and head to Governor Ivey’s desk,” Allen said.

Foreign nationals are already banned from donating to political candidates or committees under federal law. However, loopholes in the law have led to millions of foreign dollars being funneled to influence ballot issue campaigns, like constitutional amendments and referendums, across the United States. Additionally, state and local prosecutors need the ability to pursue instances of criminal foreign influence in our elections under state law.

“Alabama’s hardworking men and women deserve elections that are funded honestly and transparently,” Allen explained. “I am proud to see the Alabama House take action to protect the Alabama elections process from improper foreign influence.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

