Public invited to comment on proposed changes to state mitigation action plan

The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to the action plan for use of HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds received by the state after hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Proposed plan amendments include changes to timelines and funding for affordable housing, homeownership assistance, infrastructure and code enforcement support activities, as well as modifications to a Robeson County project. The comment period opens Friday, Jan. 30 and closes Monday, March 2.

The current mitigation action plan and complete draft of the new Substantial Action Plan Amendment 8 for Mitigation funding is available for review on the NCORR website. The public is encouraged to submit comments by email to NCORR.PublicComments@ncdps.gov. Comments submitted by email should include “MIT-SAPA 8” in the email subject line. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers a long-term homeowner recovery program for eastern North Carolina families impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Learn more about NCORR at ReBuild.NC.gov.

###