Insetta Named Director at Lenoir Youth Development Center

The North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Jeremy Insetta as director at Lenoir Youth Development Center.

Insetta started his juvenile justice career in Upstate New York with the New York Office of Children and Family Services as a cadet leader at the Sgt. Henry Johnson Youth Leadership Academy, then serving as a corrections officer with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office while working on his bachelor’s degree.

After graduating from the State University of New York at Oneonta with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, Insetta took a position as a youth counselor at Lenoir Youth Development Center, before transitioning to the DJJDP Court Services section as a juvenile court counselor with District 3 in Craven County. During his time as a court counselor, Insetta earned his master’s degree in criminal justice. In 2022, he became a supervisor at New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Insetta is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Airborne Infantry with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. He is married and the father of two children. Insetta enjoys participating in community theater, coaching youth soccer, amateur photography and, most of all, spending time with his family.