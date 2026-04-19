Illegal Alcohol and Drug Sales at Two Greensboro Businesses Uncovered by ALE Investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C.
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), with assistance from the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), executed four search warrants Sunday morning as part of a long-term investigation into illegal alcohol and drug activity at two Greensboro businesses.
The investigation began in the fall of 2025 after ALE received numerous citizen complaints regarding Pura Vida Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located at 221 S. Elm Street in Greensboro. During the course of the investigation, ALE special agents identified multiple employees and patrons involved in the sale and trafficking of illicit drugs.
Pura Vida is owned by Ramos Restaurant Group LLC, which also owns El Patio, located at 7810 Target Circle, Suite 101, in Raleigh.
Through the investigation, agents also discovered that illegal alcohol and drug sales were occurring at 3123 Cedar Park Road, Unit B, in Greensboro, which was operating an illegal business selling alcohol without ABC permits.
ALE agents seized over 172 grams of cocaine and over 25 grams methamphetamine from patrons and employees of both businesses inside the establishments during operating hours and at other locations around Greensboro outside of business hours. Additionally, ALE seized two firearms, over $10,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, non-tax paid liquor and malt beverages.
The following individuals share over 150 charges.
Braihan Josue Ramos Maldonado, 31, of Raleigh (Permittee)
- Maintain a Business used for Controlled Substance violations – Six counts
- Misdemeanor Failure to Superintend an ABC licensed business – Eight counts
Dagoberto Monge Torres, 47, of Raleigh (Permittee)
- Maintain a Business used for Controlled Substance violations - Seven counts
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Three counts
- Deliver Cocaine - Three counts
- Misdemeanor Failure to Superintend - Nine counts
Edmundo Miranda, 28, of Thomasville (Pura Vida Manger)
- Deliver Cocaine – Seven counts
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Seven counts
- Sell Cocaine – Seven counts
- Trafficking Cocaine – Three counts
- Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on an ABC Licensed Premises – Nine counts
Jhoan Jose Romero Ynojosa, 35, of Greensboro (Pura Vida employee)
- Deliver Cocaine – Five counts
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Five counts
- Sell Cocaine – Five counts
- Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on ABC Licensed Premises - Five counts
Malia Rose Johnston, 19, of Greensboro (Pura Vida employee)
- Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell Cocaine
- Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on an ABC Licensed Premises
Jose Ortiz, 27, of Asheboro
- Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell Cocaine
Hector Toledo-Sanchez, 33, of Sophia
- Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell Cocaine
Omar Arellano Enriquez, 27, of Greensboro
- Deliver Cocaine – Three counts
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine - Three counts
- Sell Cocaine - Three counts
Andry Cabrera Payano, 30, of (Owner/operator of illegal outlet)
- Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverage Without Permits – 11 counts
- Misdemeanor Sell or Consume Alcoholic Beverage After Hours – 11 counts
- Maintain a Business used for Controlled Substance violations– Two counts
Litzy Jaylene Pastor Garcia, 23, of Greensboro (Pura Vida Employee)
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Two counts
- Sell Cocaine – Two counts
- Deliver Cocaine – Two counts
- Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on an ABC Licensed Premises – Two counts
Danny Zuninga-Vasquez, 19, of Greensboro
- Conspire to Deliver Cocaine
- Conspire to Sell Cocaine
Roman Alberto Rodallegas, 31, of High Point
- Attempt to Traffick Methamphetamine
- Conspire to Traffick Methamphetamine – Four counts
- Obtain Property on False Pretenses
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
ALE and GPD also conducted two additional search warrants at Miranda’s residence at 315 Erwin Street, Greensboro and at Payano’s residence 3544 Lynhaven Drive, Greensboro.
In addition to the criminal charges, a violation report will be submitted to the NC ABC Commission outlining both criminal activity and administrative violations discovered during the investigation.
Under North Carolina law, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission is authorized to summarily suspend or revoke permits without a prior hearing when specific criteria are met during an undercover operation. This includes consultation with the Commission’s Legal Division regarding the sufficiency of the evidence and the execution of a search warrant resulting in five or more individuals being criminally charged with qualifying offenses.
In this case, ALE has documented the required number of criminal violations identified during the investigation and execution of search warrants. Based on these findings, the ABCC may take immediate administrative action, including the summary suspension or revocation of the establishment’s permits.
This investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.