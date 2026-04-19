Illegal Alcohol and Drug Sales at Two Greensboro Businesses Uncovered by ALE Investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), with assistance from the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), executed four search warrants Sunday morning as part of a long-term investigation into illegal alcohol and drug activity at two Greensboro businesses.

The investigation began in the fall of 2025 after ALE received numerous citizen complaints regarding Pura Vida Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located at 221 S. Elm Street in Greensboro. During the course of the investigation, ALE special agents identified multiple employees and patrons involved in the sale and trafficking of illicit drugs.

Pura Vida is owned by Ramos Restaurant Group LLC, which also owns El Patio, located at 7810 Target Circle, Suite 101, in Raleigh.

Through the investigation, agents also discovered that illegal alcohol and drug sales were occurring at 3123 Cedar Park Road, Unit B, in Greensboro, which was operating an illegal business selling alcohol without ABC permits.

ALE agents seized over 172 grams of cocaine and over 25 grams methamphetamine from patrons and employees of both businesses inside the establishments during operating hours and at other locations around Greensboro outside of business hours. Additionally, ALE seized two firearms, over $10,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, non-tax paid liquor and malt beverages.

The following individuals share over 150 charges.

Braihan Josue Ramos Maldonado, 31, of Raleigh (Permittee)

Maintain a Business used for Controlled Substance violations – Six counts

Misdemeanor Failure to Superintend an ABC licensed business – Eight counts

Dagoberto Monge Torres, 47, of Raleigh (Permittee)

Maintain a Business used for Controlled Substance violations - Seven counts

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Three counts

Deliver Cocaine - Three counts

Misdemeanor Failure to Superintend - Nine counts

Edmundo Miranda, 28, of Thomasville (Pura Vida Manger)

Deliver Cocaine – Seven counts

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Seven counts

Sell Cocaine – Seven counts

Trafficking Cocaine – Three counts

Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on an ABC Licensed Premises – Nine counts

Jhoan Jose Romero Ynojosa, 35, of Greensboro (Pura Vida employee)

Deliver Cocaine – Five counts

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Five counts

Sell Cocaine – Five counts

Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on ABC Licensed Premises - Five counts

Malia Rose Johnston, 19, of Greensboro (Pura Vida employee)

Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on an ABC Licensed Premises

Jose Ortiz, 27, of Asheboro

Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Hector Toledo-Sanchez, 33, of Sophia

Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Omar Arellano Enriquez, 27, of Greensboro

Deliver Cocaine – Three counts

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine - Three counts

Sell Cocaine - Three counts

Andry Cabrera Payano, 30, of (Owner/operator of illegal outlet)

Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverage Without Permits – 11 counts

Misdemeanor Sell or Consume Alcoholic Beverage After Hours – 11 counts

Maintain a Business used for Controlled Substance violations– Two counts

Litzy Jaylene Pastor Garcia, 23, of Greensboro (Pura Vida Employee)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine – Two counts

Sell Cocaine – Two counts

Deliver Cocaine – Two counts

Misdemeanor Allow Unlawful Act on an ABC Licensed Premises – Two counts

Danny Zuninga-Vasquez, 19, of Greensboro

Conspire to Deliver Cocaine

Conspire to Sell Cocaine

Roman Alberto Rodallegas, 31, of High Point

Attempt to Traffick Methamphetamine

Conspire to Traffick Methamphetamine – Four counts

Obtain Property on False Pretenses

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

ALE and GPD also conducted two additional search warrants at Miranda’s residence at 315 Erwin Street, Greensboro and at Payano’s residence 3544 Lynhaven Drive, Greensboro.

In addition to the criminal charges, a violation report will be submitted to the NC ABC Commission outlining both criminal activity and administrative violations discovered during the investigation.

Under North Carolina law, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission is authorized to summarily suspend or revoke permits without a prior hearing when specific criteria are met during an undercover operation. This includes consultation with the Commission’s Legal Division regarding the sufficiency of the evidence and the execution of a search warrant resulting in five or more individuals being criminally charged with qualifying offenses.

In this case, ALE has documented the required number of criminal violations identified during the investigation and execution of search warrants. Based on these findings, the ABCC may take immediate administrative action, including the summary suspension or revocation of the establishment’s permits.

This investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.