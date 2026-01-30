$1.5 Million Fee Award Against L.A. Archbishop Is Upheld

Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has upheld a public-interest attorney-fee award of $1.5 million against the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Los Angeles, which runs 11 cemeteries throughout the county, relating to claims that the office deceptively categorized a fee in burial contracts as one dedicated to the “care” of the properties when in fact $80 million of the funds were allegedly used to resolve sexual abuse claims in 2007.

