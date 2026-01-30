MPD Makes Arrest in 3rd Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager in a robbery that occurred in Southeast, in 2024.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3500 block of 3rd Street, Southeast, when three suspects approached him and demanded his shoes and pants. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s shoes, and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24196931