Associate Owners Group (AOG) Acquires Experior Financial Group, Elevating the Network with Unmatched Compliance Strength

Associate Owners Group Logo Experior Financial Group Logo

Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce that Experior Financial Group has officially joined the AOG ecosystem.

Experior has always been committed to transparency, integrity, and empowering Agents to build a better future. Being acquired by AOG allows us to enhance that mission and create more opportunity.” — Experior Co-Founder & CEO, Lee-Ann Prickett

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce it has acquired Experior Financial Group , one of the most innovative and integrity-driven financial organizations in North America. Experior’s addition marks a major milestone for AOG as the organization continues uniting top-tier companies that bring leadership, excellence, and forward-thinking systems to the financial services industry.With a reputation for world-class compliance, a proprietary Tri-Brid model, and one of the industry’s most respected ownership and legacy programs, Experior brings a level of sophistication and structure that immediately strengthens the entire AOG network.To support the long-term vision for both organizations, AOG is also announcing two strategic leadership alignments:Jamie Prickett, Co-Founder of Experior Financial Group, will join AOG as Co-CEO, partnering with AOG CEO Monte Holm. Lee-Ann Prickett, Co-Founder and CEO of Experior Financial Group, will join the AOG Board of Directors, while continuing her leadership at Experior. These positions reflect the shared commitment to integrity, sustainable growth, and advisor empowerment.An Acquisition Built on Shared ValuesExperior’s leadership team emphasized that the decision to join AOG aligns naturally with their mission:“Experior has always been committed to transparency, integrity, and empowering Agents to build a better future. Being acquired by AOG allows us to enhance that mission and create even more opportunity for the field.” - Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO and Co-Founder of Experior Financial Group, Inc.Experior’s reputation for client-first systems, field development, and scalable infrastructure makes them an ideal addition to the AOG network.AOG’s Vision StrengthenedAOG CEO Monte Holm shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition and the expanded leadership team:“Experior is a world-class organization with exceptional leadership. Bringing them into the AOG family strengthens all of us. Jamie and Lee-Ann bring valuable experience, proven systems, and a deep commitment to doing things the right way. We’re excited for what this future holds.”About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is a high-integrity MGA/IMO serving agents and advisors across the United States and Canada. Known for its industry-leading compliance standards, proprietary Tri-Brid model, and powerful ownership and legacy programs, Experior supports thousands of financial professionals through a culture built on transparency and leadership.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)AOG is a holding company with a network of entrepreneurial companies united by a mission to elevate leadership, ownership, and innovation across the financial services industry. Through shared resources, strategic acquisitions, and collaborative vision, AOG helps companies grow stronger together.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.