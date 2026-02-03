Vertikal6’s Brave River Solutions Wins Web Excellence Award

Recognition highlights scalable, high-performance web experiences built to support business growth

Our team approaches every website as a critical business asset, not just an online presence.” — Rick Norberg, CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 , a Rhode Island–based technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT, AI and digital solutions, is proud to announce that Brave River Solutions, A Vertikal6 Company, has been honored as a winner in the 17th Web Excellence Awards. Vertikal6’s award-winning entry was recognized for excellence in web design and digital innovation, highlighting the company’s commitment to building high-performing, scalable digital experiences for real businesses.“This recognition reinforces what our clients experience every day - that thoughtful design, strong performance, and long-term reliability matter,” said Rick Norberg, Founder and CEO of Vertikal6. “Our team approaches every website as a critical business asset, not just an online presence.”Brave River Solutions, A Vertikal6 Company, brings years of experience delivering websites for organizations locally and nationally, allowing the team to move beyond trial-and-error and deliver solutions that are intentional, secure, and built to evolve. Unlike one-person web shops, Vertikal6 offers a full-service team spanning design, development, performance optimization, and ongoing support ensuring consistency, accountability, and long-term success.The Web Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievement in web development and digital innovation, recognizing creative teams and organizations that push boundaries in design, usability, and performance. With global participation, the awards highlight work that sets new industry standards.“Being named a Web Excellence Awards winner validates our belief that a website should actively support growth and credibility,” said Rick Norberg. “It motivates us to continue raising the bar for what business-driven digital experiences should deliver.”Winning the Web Excellence Award enhances Vertikal6’s leadership in web design and digital strategy . From initial design through ongoing maintenance and optimization, Vertikal6 partners with clients to ensure their websites remain trusted reflections of their brand and powerful drivers of long-term growth.About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. We transform businesses through our comprehensive process: onboarding, discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization. Our team brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes, with more ITIL-certified professionals than competitors and experience managing environments from 30 to 5,000 desktops. As a full-service technology partner, we offer managed IT services , cybersecurity & consulting, custom software development, AI & data analytics, website development and digital marketing through a unified approach that addresses your complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a 3-year horizon to quarterly reviews using our 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 elevates your technology maturity and transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic advantage.About the Web Excellence AwardsThe Web Excellence Awards is a leading international competition celebrating the best in web development and digital innovation. Established to recognize and promote excellence across the digital industry, the Web Excellence Awards provide a platform for innovation and creativity to be acknowledged globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.