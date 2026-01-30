Enrollment Underway for 2026 Dairy Margin Protection Program

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that enrollment for the 2026 Dairy Margin Coverage Program (DMC) is currently underway. Dairy farmers can now sign up for the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Margin Protection Program at their local USDA Farm Services Agency (FSA) office. The program provides financial assistance to participating dairy operations when the margin, or the difference between the national all-milk price and national average feed cost, falls below the coverage level selected by the farmer.

Commissioner Ball said, “Risk management tools are an important part of staying ahead of the many uncertainties our industry faces today – from the weather to market cycles. The Dairy Margin Coverage Program is one of those tools, allowing producers to select the level of protection best suited to their business. I encourage New York dairy farmers to take advantage of this program to help ease some of the economic hardship when margins fluctuate.”

Dairy operations, large and small, that produce milk commercially are eligible to participate in the program for a premium. Participating dairy producers have the flexibility to select coverage levels best suited for their operation and have the option of adjusting that level during the open enrollment period each year.

Enrollment for the 2026 program is open now through February 26, 2026. More information about the DMC and how to apply is available here. To find a local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/working-with-us/service-center-locator.

In addition, an online resource helps dairy producers decide which level of coverage will provide them with the strongest protections under a variety of conditions. The online dairy decision tool allows dairy farmers to calculate their coverage needs based on price projections. Producers can also review historical data or estimate future coverage based on data projections.

New York State has roughly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers. New York's unique and talented dairy producers and processors contribute significantly to the state’s agriculture industry, economy, and the health of its communities.