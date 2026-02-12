Activated Insights Announces 2026 Customer Experience Award Winners

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activated Insights, a leading provider of training, recruitment, retention, experience management, and recognition tools to improve and grow long-term and post-acute care organizations, is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious 2026 Customer Experience Award . This year’s award winners represent the highest standards of senior care, having demonstrated exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding services to both seniors and their families.The Customer Experience Award recognizes organizations that consistently rank within the top 15% of care providers nationwide, based on a variety of metrics, including employee feedback, client satisfaction, and overall care quality. By qualifying for this award, recipients solidify their place among the nation’s top-tier providers, demonstrating a commitment to high standards of care and continuous improvement.“At Activated Insights, our mission is to help care providers strengthen their services by using data and feedback to drive meaningful improvements in the care experience,” said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “We’re proud to recognize providers who demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees to create exceptional experiences for those in their care. The Customer Experience Award honors organizations that consistently go above and beyond for residents and their families, setting a high standard for excellence across the industry.”The award process involves in-depth feedback from residents, patients, and their families through monthly telephone interviews, with open-ended questions and ratings across multiple categories. Award recipients use this valuable feedback to refine their services, ensuring they meet the highest standards of care.To learn more about the Customer Experience Awards or to find out how Activated Insights is contributing to advancing care quality, please visit activatedinsights.com/customer-experience-awards/ About Activated InsightsActivated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry’s leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com

