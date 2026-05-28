Senior Helpers Selects Activated Insights to Standardize Caregiver Training Across Its 410+ Location Franchise Network

One of the nation’s largest in-home senior care franchises chooses Activated Insights for home care expertise, compliance training, and system integrations.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activated Insights, an experience management and workforce enablement platform partnering with more than 16,000 long-term and post-acute care providers across North America, today announced that Senior Helpers has selected Activated Insights as its caregiver training platform. Senior Helpers, one of the nation's largest in-home senior care franchises with more than 410 locations across the United States and Canada, will use Activated Insights to standardize compliance training and reduce administrative burden across its entire franchise network.Senior Helpers selected Activated Insights for its deep home care expertise, a training library built for state-specific compliance requirements, proven multi-location management and reporting capabilities, and reliable integration with the systems franchise owners already use, including WellSky, the electronic medical record (EMR) platform used across the Senior Helpers network.For franchise operators, consistent training is both a compliance requirement and a retention strategy. Nearly 11,000 Senior Helpers caregivers can now access auto-assigned coursework directly within their daily workflow using Single Sign-On through the WellSky and Activated Insights integration, reducing friction and making training completion easier. In parallel, franchise owners reduce administrative training tasks by up to 95% through streamlined caregiver data management and compliance reporting, recouping time that can be redirected toward caregiver support and care quality.“Senior Helpers has built something remarkable - a network of franchise owners who treat every client like family, and a leadership team committed to giving caregivers the tools to do their best work. We're proud to partner with them. Together, our CareAcademy Training application gives operators a practical way to elevate the quality of care, invest in the people delivering it, and honor the trust families place in them every day. When caregivers feel supported and prepared, they stay - and the seniors and families who depend on them experience the difference.”— Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer, Activated InsightsLooking ahead, the companies will collaborate on expanded reporting capabilities for franchise owners and dedicated support for specialized programs, including Senior Helpers' Senior Gemsdementia care training framework.“Working with the Activated Insights team has been a great experience throughout the onboarding process. We are excited about our partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration to support learning for caregivers in the United States and Canada.”— Christina Chartrand, Executive Vice President of Training and Programs, Senior HelpersLearn MoreHome care agencies interested in streamlining caregiver training and compliance can get started with a free trial with no payment information required. Visit activatedinsights.com/training/ to learn how the platform helps simplify training, support compliance, and promote consistency across care teams.About Senior HelpersSenior Helpers is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services ranging from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other chronic conditions. With a mission to improve quality of life for seniors and their families, Senior Helpers delivers dependable, professional, and personalized care through programs including its proprietary LIFE Profile Assessment Tool, Center of Excellence, and flexHOME care model. Learn more at seniorhelpers.com About Activated InsightsActivated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the largest annual benchmark of frontline employee engagement in aging services, Activated Insights helps providers reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute, and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com

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