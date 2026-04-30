Activated Insights and AxisCare Expand Partnership to Streamline Workforce Operations and Elevate Care Delivery

Companies align 2026 go-to-market efforts around integration already used by 500+ mutual customers, with additional measurable impact across agency operations.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activated Insights, a leading experience management and workforce enablement platform partnering with more than 16,000 long-term and post-acute care providers across North America, today announced an expanded partnership with AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, to help agencies simplify caregiver support, improve retention, and strengthen the care experience.The expanded collaboration reflects a shared focus on solving a common agency challenge: workforce development, training, and feedback efforts are often spread across disconnected systems, creating extra work and making it harder for leaders to act quickly and consistently.AxisCare chose to deepen its work with Activated Insights because of Activated Insights’ strong focus on home-based care, unique data assets that span the long-term and post-acute care market, and the depth of support it provides agencies across caregiver development, retention, and experience management. Already used by more than 500 mutual customers nationally, the integration delivers measurable results, with mutual customers reporting improved training completion rates, reduced administrative time spent with staff, and increased caregiver retention within the first year.“At Activated Insights, our focus is helping home care agencies build the workforce and culture needed to deliver exceptional care, every visit, every day,” said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “We are proud to expand our partnership with AxisCare and support agencies as they turn insight into action.”Through the single sign-on integration between Activated Insights and AxisCare, agencies can improve accessibility, reduce manual work, and support more consistent execution across workforce and experience initiatives.Together, the companies will share real-world use cases and operational best practices to help home care leaders improve caregiver readiness, retention, and overall care experience.Learn MoreHome care agencies interested in how the Activated Insights and AxisCare integration can strengthen their workforce and improve the care experience can request a demo at activatedinsights.com or axiscare.com , or contact their account manager for a guided walkthrough.About AxisCareAs the industry’s leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single- and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and IDD, AxisCare’s platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain healthy cash flow, achieve compliance, and gain greater control of operations so they can scale while staying focused on delivering high-quality care. For more information, visit axiscare.com.About Activated InsightsActivated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry’s leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute, and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

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