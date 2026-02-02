IAdea Showcases Enterprise Device Family Built on Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform at ISE 2026

IAdea introduces MDEP-powered enterprise Android devices designed as secure, identity-aware platforms for AI-driven display and workplace solutions.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAdea today announced its latest enterprise Android device family built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) , now launched at ISE 2026. Designed for secure, large-scale deployment, the new lineup enables enterprises and OEM partners to deploy display and workplace devices with Microsoft-managed security, consistent governance, and long-term lifecycle management. The portfolio supports digital signage, workplace experience, access control, collaboration, and facilities management within enterprise IT policies.A Unified Device PortfolioThe new device family features a shared, enterprise-secured Android baseline and includes:Room Interaction Panels for real-time availability display and instant bookingAccess & Check-In Panels supporting employee authentication and visitor workflows4K Signage & Kiosk Processors for high-performance media playback and interactive experiencesOPS Compute Modules, compliant with the Open Pluggable Specification, bringing MDEP intelligence to large-format and interactive displaysThe IAdea DSM™ AdvantageAll devices are powered by IAdea DSM™ (Display Solutions on MDEP), designed as the Stage for Agentic AI and built on Microsoft’s enterprise Android platform. DSM provides a reliable middleware layer that leverages native Microsoft integration and MDEP capabilities—including Microsoft Intune and Entra ID integration, secure boot, verified OS integrity, and Microsoft-managed updates—to ensure consistent governance across distributed deployments.Building on this foundation, DSM enables displays to function as controlled, identity-aware endpoints for AI-driven applications. This architecture supports intelligent assistance, interactive guidance, and automated workflows, while ensuring all actions remain governed within enterprise security and compliance requirements.Empowering OEM PartnersIAdea is also highlighting DSMX, the experience and launcher layer within DSM, designed to provide a secure, consistent user experience for enterprise deployments. For OEM partners, DSMX supports private labeling and rapid customization, enabling partners to deliver differentiated, purpose-built experiences while operating on IAdea’s secure, MDEP-based foundation.“With IAdea DSM, displays become a secure, enterprise-ready platform for intelligent agents and AI-enriched experiences,” said John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea. “Built on MDEP for platform security and managed through Microsoft services for IT-friendly governance, DSM ensures every device and every AI action is authenticated, authorized, and ready for enterprise management.”Visit IAdea at ISE 2026Visitors to ISE 2026 are invited to explore IAdea’s MDEP-based enterprise Android device family at Hall 1, Booth 1E700, where live demonstrations will showcase smart workplace, access, and display use cases. Production units are scheduled for release in the coming months. High-resolution images and technical briefs are available upon request.

