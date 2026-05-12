Where Premium LED Meets Enterprise IT: Nanolumens and IAdea Debut Microsoft Enterprise-Ready LED Video Wall Experience

InfoComm 2026 showcase featuring Nanolumens Captivate video wall + IAdea MDEP-enabled media player for all-in-one LED wall experience │ June 17–19 │ Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At InfoComm 2026, IAdea is partnering with direct view LED display designer and manufacturer Nanolumens to showcase how a premium all-in-one LED video wall can fit naturally into Microsoft-standardized enterprise environments where AV impact and IT governance increasingly overlap.The live demonstration will feature the IAdea XMP-8552-MD MDEP -enabled media player, built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform, paired with Nanolumens 162” Captivate 4K All-In-One LED video wall for simplified IT and AV management. Together, the solution demonstrates how high-impact LED video walls support modern corporate spaces while aligning with enterprise IT priorities for security, manageability, and identity.LED video walls are becoming part of both the AV experience and the IT governance conversation as enterprises increasingly desire to add large displays across boardrooms, campuses, lobbies, large venue spaces, and shared workplace environments. AV teams need visual impact, clean installation, and reliable performance. IT teams increasingly need connected displays to fit into the security, management, and identity infrastructure they already use.Nanolumens Captivate is an all-in-one LED video wall designed for high-visibility enterprise environments, from boardrooms and building lobbies to campuses, large venue corporate spaces, and shared collaboration areas. It delivers a premium LED experience with simplified deployment, bezel-free presentation, and reduced multi-panel complexity.Paired with IAdea’s XMP-8552-MD MDEP-enabled media player, the deployment gains the three enterprise pillars IT already expects: Security, Manageability, and Identity. The IAdea media player helps bring Microsoft-governed device foundations to premium display deployments while delivering 4K output and fitting into familiar Microsoft management workflows.“Nanolumens wants to make it easier for AV/IT professional to deploy our all-in-one LED displays when their organizations have standardized on the Microsoft device ecosystem,” said Brice McPheeters, vice president of product and planning at Nanolumens. “At InfoComm we’re integrating our Captivate display with the IAdea MDEP media player to demonstrate that organizations standardized on Microsoft don’t have to miss out on the convenience of all-in-one LED.“Enterprise video walls are no longer just display assets. In boardrooms, lobbies, campuses, and large venue corporate spaces, they are becoming connected workplace endpoints that need to meet IT expectations for security, manageability, and identity,” said John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea. “By bringing IAdea’s MDEP-enabled media player together with Nanolumens Captivate at InfoComm, we are helping enterprises deliver premium visual experiences with a Microsoft-governed foundation that IT teams can more confidently approve, manage, and scale.”See It at InfoComm 2026Nanolumens Booth N7321Las Vegas Convention Center │ June 17–19, 2026About NanolumensNanolumens, a U.S.-based LED design and manufacturing company, creates world-class digital displays that transform physical spaces across diverse markets from government control rooms to university athletics facilities. As pioneers of True Curve™ technology, Nanolumens is dedicated to elevating industry standards, crafting bold and immersive displays that make a lasting impact. With a visionary team of experts, they bring creative concepts to life, delivering custom solutions that captivate audiences and inspire digital transformation. Each display is engineered with durability in mind, using premium materials to ensure lasting quality. Committed to excellence since its founding in 2006, Nanolumens combines innovation and precision to set new standards in LED technology.Keep up with the latest news from Nanolumens on LinkedIn and Instagram.About IAdeaIAdea is a recognized pioneer in the global digital signage market since 2000. The company creates commercial-grade digital signage media players and integrated displays for enterprise, retail, education, hospitality, and public-space applications. Through open standards and ecosystem partnerships, IAdea supports a broad partner network across content management, workplace experience, and smart display applications. IAdea’s Display Solutions on MDEP extend this experience into Microsoft-governed display endpoints designed for enterprise security, manageability, and identity-driven deployment.Media Contact — IAdeaMichael Chen │ Michael.Chen@iadea.com ]Media Contact — Nanolumens[Morgan Lawrence │ Morgan@theraveagency.com

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