IAdea Unveils Display Solutions and Partners for the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform at ISE 2026

IAdea booth at ISE 2026 IAdea Invites You to Experience MDEP

Live demonstrations from IAdea and ecosystem partners showcase how MDEP is shaping secure, scalable, and centrally governed enterprise display solutions.

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAdea today announced its presence at ISE 2026, highlighting the rapid adoption of the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) for enterprise display solutions. Through close collaboration with Microsoft and an expansive network of hardware and software partners, IAdea will demonstrate how MDEP provides a secure, scalable, and interoperable foundation for professional display environments.At ISE 2026, the IAdea booth—along with partner exhibits throughout the show floor—will feature MDEP-based solutions across digital signage, workplace experience, collaboration, facilities management, and emerging AI-driven use cases. This collective presence illustrates how a unified, Microsoft-governed platform can streamline the management of secure enterprise display environments.A Unified Ecosystem in ActionSoftware partners will spotlight applications built for MDEP, spanning corporate communications, space management, and AI-driven engagement through joint presentations with IAdea. Participating partners include Appspace, Planon, Sony Nimway, Navori Labs, Comeen, GoBright, Poppulo, NoviSign, ScreenCloud, BRICKS AI, and Oomnis.Simultaneously, hardware and display partners including MediaTek, AUO Display Plus, TPV, ViewSonic, BenQ, Avocor, Optoma, and i3CONNECT will demonstrate how professional displays can support MDEP-enabled solutions, extending enterprise security and device governance into commercial display environments.Introducing IAdea DSM™At the core of the showcase is IAdea DSM™ (Display Solutions on MDEP), IAdea’s solution portfolio for enterprise-grade displays built on Microsoft’s secure Android-based platform and designed as the secure stage for agentic AI. DSM provides advanced identity, security, and lifecycle management capabilities to support enterprise governance for software solutions and AI agents roaming across large-scale deployments.“Our collaboration with partners reflects IAdea’s commitment to advancing enterprise displays as the stage for AI,” said John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea. “Through IAdea DSM and our robust partner ecosystem, we are empowering organizations to deploy and scale display solutions built on the security, manageability and identity framework of MDEP.”“We are thrilled to see the level of interest from the display industry and the rapid adoption of MDEP across enterprise display scenarios,” said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP at Microsoft. “ISE provides a valuable opportunity to see how partners like IAdea and the broader ecosystem are applying MDEP to real-world enterprise environments, and we appreciate the momentum and collaboration coming from across the industry.”Visit IAdea at ISE 2026Attendees are invited to experience MDEP firsthand at the IAdea booth (Hall 1, Booth #1E700) and at select partner locations throughout the show floor to see how the ecosystem is shaping the future of enterprise displays.

