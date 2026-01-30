Reebok Work Expands Canadian Lineup with Two Performance-Driven Work Series

Reebok Work Zig Kinetica Edge II Work on Ladder Reebok Work Zig Kinetica Edge II Work on Construction Site Reebok Work Beamer

Trail-inspired energy meets jobsite protection with the launch of Zig Kinetica Edge II Work and Beamer in Canada

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work footwear in Canada, continues to push the boundaries of comfort, performance, and protection with the launch of two new work footwear series: Zig Kinetica Edge II Work and Beamer. Designed for workers who move across demanding environments, both series combine athletic design with CSA protection to deliver lightweight and durable all-day comfort.

Inspired by trail performance and built for the jobsite, the Zig Kinetica Edge II Work series brings Reebok’s ionic Zig Energy return technology into a waterproof, CSA certified work shoe and hiker. All versions feature DuraKick protective outer toe guards for added durability and one even comes equipped with an internal metatarsal guard. With rugged traction and responsive cushioning, this series is made for workers who take on tough terrain, changing conditions, and long days on their feet.

The Beamer series is built for workers who need protection with athletic comfort, especially in environments where impact protection and waterproof performance are critical. The extra-wide toe box for improved fit and comfort and internal metatarsal guard are essential for those working in harsh environments.

With these new launches, Reebok Work reinforces its commitment to Canadian workers across construction, manufacturing, warehousing, utilities, and outdoor trades. By blending athletic innovation with jobsite-tested protection, the Zig Kinetica Edge II Work and Beamer series deliver footwear that works as hard, and moves as fast, as the workers wearing them.



Retailers who would like to purchase the Beamer or Zig Kinetica Edge II Work Series, email

Ken Retzke, kretzke@warsonbrands.com

If you would like to learn more about or view marketing and sell-through support for the Beamer or Zig Kinetica Edge II Work Series for stores, online sites, or trucks, visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/bjbcgwd2/ReebokCanada



About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit…fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at https://reebokwork.com.



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

Media Contact: Sam Sproull

smsproull@warsonbrands.com

