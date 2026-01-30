Craft bluebird nesting boxes at Feb. 7 MDC workshop in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Invite bluebirds to the yard with a handmade nesting box crafted at an upcoming Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) workshop. All participants will need to bring is a hammer.

Groups or families are invited to join the MDC for a Bluebird Nesting Box workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

Register at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214537

MDC staff will cover facts about Missouri’s state bird along with discussing the importance of providing safe nesting shelters for bluebirds while working to assemble the simple nesting boxes.

Each family or group will build one nesting box to take home. The workshop is limited to 12 families or groups; please register one person per group. Register by Feb. 6.

All materials for each box are provided. Please bring a hammer.

To find out more about the Bluebird Nesting Box workshop or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.