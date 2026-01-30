African Heritage Month Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, January 30 - Released on January 30, 2026

The month of February has been proclaimed as African Heritage Month to honour, celebrate and recognize the legacy of African Canadians across the province.

"Saskatchewan is a province where multiculturalism is appreciated and celebrated," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "African Heritage Month provides an opportunity to learn about the many accomplishments, contributions and history that people of African heritage have made and how they continue to help build this great province."

Last fall, the government introduced legislation to formally recognize the heritage of Saskatchewan's many peoples. The regulations will be introduced after The Heritage Recognition (From Many Peoples, Strength) Act receives Royal Assent in the Spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

"From Many Peoples Strength, our provincial motto, is a fitting foundation for this new legislation," Ross said. "Saskatchewan's diverse people and unique heritages continue to strengthen our province."

Minister Ross thanked the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum (SACHM) for raising awareness on this important history and promoting diversity, inclusion and equity.

SACHM will be kicking off African Heritage Month with a number of events during the month, including a launch event held at the MacKenzie Art Gallery on January 31. Celebrations will conclude with a wrap-event at Government House on February 27.

For 2026, the national theme is 30 Years of Black History Month: Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations - From Nation Builders to Tomorrow's Visionaries.

"We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing and officially proclaiming February as African Heritage Month in Saskatchewan," SACHM Chair Sharon-Ann Brown said. "It is important to acknowledge the significant contributions African Canadians have made to our province and to understand the vital roles they have played throughout our history. With this year's theme, Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations, SACHM hopes that all citizens will have the opportunity to celebrate. Black history is part of world history and will continue to be included in the educational systems and taught all year long and not just in February."

For a list of upcoming events, visit the SACHM's Facebook page.

