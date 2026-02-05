Advancing Community Safety with $714,000 Investment in Moose Jaw

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is advancing public safety efforts in Moose Jaw with continued investment in the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative.

For 2025-26, nearly $6 million has been allocated to support the province's multi-year plan to add roughly 100 new frontline officers across Saskatchewan. This funding builds on the SCAN expansion first introduced in fall 2024.

"People across Saskatchewan deserve policing that is visible, well resourced, and ready to respond when it matters most," MLA for Lumsden-Morse and Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Community Safety Blaine McLeod said on behalf of Community Safety Minister Michael Weger. "Moose Jaw residents value the safety and resilience of their community, and this investment reflects our commitment to supporting the officers who protect it every day. By strengthening frontline capacity, we are helping police services respond more quickly, engage more effectively, and continue building trust with the people they serve."

Through this year's investment, the Moose Jaw Police Service will receive $714,000 to assist with recruiting and retaining approximately eight officers. This funding will strengthen frontline capacity and support improved response times for residents.

"This investment directly supports the safety of Moose Jaw residents by strengthening the frontline capacity of our local police service," Mayor of Moose Jaw James Murdock said. "Additional officers mean improved response times, greater visibility in our neighbourhoods, and a stronger ability to respond to the needs of our growing community. The City of Moose Jaw values this partnership with the province and the shared commitment to keeping our streets and neighbourhoods safe."

“This investment allows the Moose Jaw Police Service to strengthen our frontline capacity and better meet the needs of our community,” Moose Jaw Police Service Chief Robert Davis said. “Additional officers improve our ability to respond quickly to calls for service, maintain a visible presence in Moose Jaw, and support proactive policing efforts that enhance public safety for our residents.”

The Government of Saskatchewan values its strong partnership with the Moose Jaw Police Service and municipal police services throughout the province, which play a critical role in maintaining public safety for Saskatchewan citizens.

By investing in additional frontline officers and supporting local policing partners, the province is strengthening community safety by enhancing response capabilities and ensuring officers can attend more calls for service to help create safer neighbourhoods for Saskatchewan citizens.

