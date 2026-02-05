New 12-Space Semi-Independent Living Program for Youth Officially Opens in Regina

CANADA, February 5 - Released on February 5, 2026

Young people receiving child welfare support in Regina now have access to a housing and support program that will enable them to confidently move toward independence. The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with YWCA Regina, officially opened a new 12 space Semi Independent Living Program (SILP), delivering on its 2025-26 budget commitment of $430,000.

"This home exists because youth told us exactly what they needed to succeed," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By partnering with YWCA Regina to deliver this program and working closely with youth on its design, we continue to support and empower young people in our care as they take their next steps toward independence."

Developed in collaboration with the Regina Youth Advisory Team, the program provides housing and 24-hour on-site support for youth in care. Young people living in this new home will have access to mentorship, guidance, and opportunities to build life skills, pursue education and prepare for employment.

The Regina Youth Advisory Team, who have lived experience in care, worked with the Ministry of Social Services to identify supportive housing options. Members participated directly throughout the process, from ideation to partnership selection and will continue to work with YWCA Regina as it operates the program.

"YWCA Regina is excited to bring to life a project that was initiated by youth for youth," YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "The housing project will provide youth with the stability, support, and space needed to build independence, step-by-step. We are proud to work alongside the Ministry of Social Services and our partners to bring a long-term, youth-led solution to Regina."

SILP supports young people overcoming common barriers to independence, including limited rental history and challenges associated with transitioning from care. The supportive environment helps youth strengthen community connections and develop a foundation for long-term wellbeing.

"We, the Youth Advisory Team, who are all former youth in care, experienced a need and created a solution," members of the Regina Youth Advisory Team said. "We are determined to break the generational cycles instead of repeating them. We are excited about this new beginning and hope it inspires further change."

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $865,000 in annualized funding to support the ongoing operation of the program and ensure continued access to safe housing and dedicated supports for youth in Regina.

