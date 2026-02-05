Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President's Awards to Recognize Excellence in Public Safety

CANADA, February 5 - Released on February 5, 2026

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is accepting nominations for the President's Awards. This annual event recognizes achievements in public safety in the province. The awards are available to both youth and organizations that have shown leadership in emergency preparedness.

Nominations can be made at saskpublicsafety.ca. The deadline for nominations is March 6, 2026.

"There is an incredible amount of work that goes into keeping Saskatchewan safe," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "Given the difficult 2025 wildfire season, it is more important than ever that we recognize the efforts of those who help to safeguard our province."

The President's Award for Youth honours the high school student within the Emergency Services Response Training Program that has shown their commitment, skill, dedication and interest in helping others. Eligibility is one student from each school that holds the Emergency Services Response Training Program. This award can also be presented to a youth or child who has demonstrated a special commitment to enhancing public safety or performing lifesaving measures.

The President's Award for Prevention or Prevention Initiative honours a community, school or organization that has taken great steps to improve preparedness within their specific jurisdiction. Consideration would be given to the impact on neighbouring communities.

The successful nominations will be announced at an awards ceremony held in the spring of 2026

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown Corporation responsible for emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, wildfire management and fire safety.

