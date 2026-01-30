Accelerated Strategies Launches Solvit: AI Driven Debt Elimination Software

Inside preview of Solvit App Accelerated Strategies Logo

SAINT CHARLLES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerated Strategies , the trusted financial education company with over 250 five-star BBB reviews and an A+ rating, today officially launches Solvit exclusively for its client community. After months of rigorous development and testing, Solvit is now available as Beta access to the Accelerated Strategies clients.For over five years, Accelerated Strategies has helped homeowners across America reduce mortgage interest, optimize cash flow, and achieve debt freedom through strategic coaching. Today marks a new chapter: Solvit transforms that proven methodology into an AI powered software app that connects daily financial behavior to customized debt elimination strategies.From Static Spreadsheets to Real-Time Execution"Solvit isn't just another budgeting app or a calculator," says Sam Kwak, Co-Founder of Accelerated Strategies. "It provides certainty, clarity, and continuous feedback using the latest AI technology. Imagine most of your budget is done for you automatically. Then imagine an app that takes your budget to create the most efficient plan to pay off your debt faster. Solvit eliminates the math fatigue and guesswork—it's like having a financial strategist in your pocket."Traditional debt-reduction tools rely on manual entry and static projections. Solvit changes the equation by functioning as a true operating system for debt payoff, automatically tracking estimated interest and time savings, as well as helping users understand whether they are ahead or behind on their debt payoff plan.What Solvit Delivers Today* Seamless Bank Integration: Powered by Plaid, Solvit securely connects to your accounts to automatically import transactions, balances, and spending patterns - no manual data entry required.* AI-Driven Strategy Tracking: Using the user's budget information, the platform monitors your Accelerated Payoff plan execution day-by-day , projecting payoff timelines and calculating interest savings based on actual behavior, not assumptions.* Scenario Simulation Engine: Model "what-if" scenarios instantly. See precisely how an extra $200 monthly payment or a tax refund lump sum impacts your debt-free date and total interest saved.* Collaborative Strategy Tools: Built-in sharing features allow your Accelerated Strategies coach to view progress, make real-time recommendations, and adjust strategies—all within the secure platform.* Historical Performance Reports: Move beyond current balances. Solvit quantifies every dollar of interest avoided and equity built, gamifying your journey toward financial freedom.Exclusive Client AccessThis launch is exclusively for Accelerated Strategies clients. Clients with the Accelerated Strategies credentials now unlock full Solvit access. Existing clients will receive personalized onboarding communications, while new clients gain immediate access upon enrollment.The platform supports all debt types within the Accelerated Payoff methodology: mortgages, HELOCs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, and student debt. Whether you're managing two accounts or twenty, Solvit scales with surgical precision.The Road Ahead: Public Release ComingWhile today's launch serves the Accelerated Strategies community, a broader vision is already in motion. A general-release version of Solvit is under development, designed to support popular debt-elimination strategies including avalanche (highest interest first), snowball (smallest balance first), and cash flow index methods—independent of the proprietary Accelerated Payoff Concept. This general release is expected late Spring of 2026.The future roadmap includes enhanced AI optimization, advanced predictive modeling, native mobile apps, and even suggestions for Tax strategies.Built on Proven ResultsAccelerated Strategies has served over 3,500 U.S. homeowners since 2021, earning Inc 5000 recognition and maintaining a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating. Solvit represents the natural evolution of that track record—transforming proven coaching strategies into scalable, accessible technology."Strategy without execution is just a plan," Kwak emphasizes. "Solvit ensures every client has the tools to execute faster, save more interest, and own their financial future with confidence."

