Accelerated Strategies Achieves 100% BBB Complaint Resolution Rate, Maintains A+ Rating Across 9-Year History

SAINT CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerated Strategies , a financial education and software company specializing in debt eliminating strategies, today announced its sustained commitment to client satisfaction, highlighted by a 100% Better Business Bureau ( BBB ) complaint resolution rate and maintained A+ accreditation throughout its nine-year operating history.With over 5,000 clients served nationwide since 2015, Accelerated Strategies has maintained a complaint rate of less than 0.2% while consistently earning a 4.9 out of 5-star rating across independent review platforms. The company's BBB profile reflects complete resolution of all filed complaints, demonstrating a responsive, client-first approach to service delivery."Client trust is the foundation of everything we do," said Samuel Kwak, Founder and CEO of Accelerated Strategies. "Our BBB A+ rating and 100% complaint resolution rate aren't just statistics—they represent real families who trusted us with their financial futures. Every concern raised has been addressed to the satisfaction of both our clients and the BBB, and that's a standard we're committed to maintaining as we grow."Key Performance Metrics:A+ BBB Accreditation maintained since 2021100% Complaint Resolution Rate across all BBB filings4.9/5 Star Average Rating on independent review platforms5,000+ Clients Served with documented outcomes<0.2% Complaint Rate relative to total client base9 Years of Continuous Operation with measurable client resultsReal Client Results:The company has helped clients achieve significant financial milestones through its proprietary debt acceleration methodology. Client testimonials highlight the tangible impact:Kathleen S. (BBB Review): "I have had a great experience with Mikkei and with Accelerated Strategies. What a great feeling to be attacking debt with a method that produces positive results." (Source: BBB.org profile)Ricardo G. (BBB Review): "The support I've received from Accelerated Strategies has been phenomenal. Every interaction is marked by a friendly and genuinely encouraging attitude."Industry Context:According to recent industry data, financial services firms typically receive complaint rates between 2-5% of their client base, making Accelerated Strategies' 0.2% rate statistically significant. The company attributes this performance to its structured client onboarding process, regular progress check-ins, and dedicated Client Success team that proactively addresses concerns before they escalate."We don't wait for problems to reach the BBB," Kwak explained. "Our internal client feedback system captures concerns early, and our team is empowered to resolve issues immediately. This proactive approach is why the vast majority of our clients never need to file formal complaints—their concerns are addressed long before that point."Commitment to Transparency:Accelerated Strategies maintains an open-access policy for prospective clients to review its complete BBB profile, including all resolved BBB complaints and response details. The company's website features a dedicated "Our Commitment" section outlining service standards, methodology explanations, and direct links to third-party review platforms."Transparency isn't optional—it's mandatory," said Kwak. "Anyone considering working with us should read our BBB profile, review our ratings, and contact our existing clients. We have nothing to hide because our results speak for themselves."Looking Forward:As Accelerated Strategies prepares to launch its integrated Fintech SaaS platform—expanding services to include loan brokerage, tax optimization, and wealth management—the company is leveraging its nine years of client data and proven methodologies to build technology that scales its personalized approach."Our consulting background gives us a competitive advantage most Fintech startups don't have," Kwak noted. "We're not guessing what clients need—we've delivered it manually to 5,000+ families. Now we're automating that proven success into a platform that can serve exponentially more people without sacrificing the quality that earned us our reputation."About Accelerated StrategiesAccelerated Strategies is a financial services firm with nine years of operating history and BBB A+ accreditation. Specializing in data-driven debt acceleration strategies, the company has served over 5,000 clients nationwide, helping families eliminate mortgage debt 15-30 years ahead of schedule while maintaining an industry-leading 4.9/5 star client satisfaction rating. The company is currently transitioning to an integrated Fintech SaaS platform combining loan brokerage, tax services, and wealth management solutions. For more information, visit www.acceleratedstrategies.com or review the company's BBB profile

