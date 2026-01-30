Submit Release
Yinson Production Financial Services Pte Ltd - Resolution passed

Amendments to the senior secured USD 600 million 2029 bonds approved

OSLO, NORWAY, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yinson Production Financial Services Pte. Ltd. - Written resolution passed - Approved amendments to the senior secured bond terms

30 January 2026

Reference is made to the announcement published by Yinson Production Financial Services Pte. Ltd (the "Company") on 19 January 2026 regarding summons for a bondholders' written resolution with respect to the Company's 9,625% senior secured USD 600,000,000 bonds 2024/2029 with ISIN NO0013215509 (the "Bonds").

The written resolution in respect of the Bonds has been resolved and approved by the Company's bondholders. Please see the notice of written resolution issued by Nordic Trustee for further information.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Barnasconi - Head Investor Relations & Rating
Yinson Production
yp.ir@yinson.com

