Yinson Production acquires FPSO Atlanta project loan

Yinson Production (OSE:YPCOR01)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yinson Production (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to and successfully completed the buy-out of the project loan related to FPSO Atlanta from Brava Energia S.A. (“Brava”).At the time of the completion of the transaction, the principal amount outstanding under the project loan was approximately USD 408.8 million for which the Company paid a total cash consideration of approximately USD 255.5 million plus approximately USD 1.9 million in accrued interest. The transaction was funded with cash on hand and the Company expects to raise new debt financing for the FPSO in the future.Yinson Production acquired FPSO Atlanta from Brava through the exercise of a purchase option in 2023, partly funded by the project loan provided by Brava. FPSO Atlanta is employed under a 15-year firm contract (plus five-year extension option) with Brava and achieved first oil on 31 December 2024. The remaining total contract value is approximately USD 2 billion.

