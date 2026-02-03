Activated Insights Partners with Argentum as Official Data & Insights Partner

Strategic alliance delivers member-exclusive pricing, expanded workforce training, and collaborative research

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activated Insights, a leading experience management and workforce enablement platform serving over 16,000 long-term and post-acute care providers across North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Argentum, the nation’s leading association representing assisted living and senior living communities. Under the two-year agreement, Activated Insights has been named an official Data & Insights Partner within Argentum’s Industry Partner Circle program.The partnership provides Argentum members with discounted access to Activated Insights’ workforce engagement, recruitment, training, and employee and resident experience management solutions. The collaboration also includes joint research initiatives and data-driven support for Argentum’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the senior living sector.“Argentum’s leadership in advancing senior living through research, data, and advocacy aligns strongly with our mission,” said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “Together, we will equip providers with actionable insights and workforce tools that strengthen care quality, improve retention, and elevate the resident experience.”Expanded Workforce Training AccessAs part of the partnership, Activated Insights will provide access to a structured entry-level Senior Care Provider curriculum for veterans looking to enter the Senior Living market. The program includes a minimum of 20 personal care and senior care courses delivered through Activated Insights Learning Management System (LMS), supporting onboarding, compliance, and workforce readiness.Training will be available in connection with workforce development initiatives such as the Florida Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program, or as otherwise agreed by the parties. Activated Insights will provide platform access and user support for participating organizations.Research and Industry CollaborationActivated Insights and Argentum will collaborate on two research projects annually, examining workforce satisfaction, resident experience, and career pathways in senior living. Aggregated findings will support Argentum’s advocacy efforts and provide benchmarking insights to help member communities improve operations and care outcomes.“Partnerships like this allow us to deliver real value to our members while strengthening our advocacy with credible data and workforce solutions,” said James R. Balda, President & CEO of Argentum.About ArgentumArgentum is the nation's leading association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the millions of residents and families they serve. Argentum member companies operate professionally managed senior living communities offering assisted living, independent living, and memory care services. For more information, visit argentum.org About Activated InsightsActivated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry’s leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com

