Activated Insights Announces 2026 Best of Home Care Award Winners

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activated Insights, a leading workforce analytics and compliance training company serving the home care, long-term care, and post-acute care industries, today announced the winners of the 2026 Best of Home Care Awards. These award-winning organizations represent the highest standards of care and demonstrate a strong commitment to both caregiver development and exceptional client experiences.Presented annually for the past 13 years by Activated Insights, the Best of Home Care Awards recognize top-performing home care agencies across North America that excel in building strong care teams and delivering high-quality care. Together, the award categories highlight excellence across the caregiver and client lifecycle from training and engagement to satisfaction and service delivery.The 2026 Best of Home Care Awards include the following categories: Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience, and Top 100 Leader in Experience, all of which are determined exclusively by client and/or caregiver experience survey results. The Leader in Training award recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to caregiver education and development and is based solely on caregiver training participation and course completion data.Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights, said: “This year’s Best of Home Care Award winners set the standard for quality care by pairing exceptional caregiver training with a deep commitment to the client and caregiver experience.” Four of the five Best of Home Care Awards are based on feedback collected through Activated Insights’ client and caregiver experience surveys, which provide an independent and consistent measure of satisfaction, engagement, and care quality across the industry. Together with the Leader in Training award, the Best of Home Care Awards reflect Activated Insights’ broader mission to help agencies both understand performance and build the workforce needed to improve it.This year’s award winners have demonstrated excellence in key areas, including:— Caregiver Training and Development: Organizations recognized for their sustained commitment to caregiver education, preparation, and professional growth.— Client and Caregiver Experience: Agencies that consistently achieve high levels of satisfaction and engagement, as reported directly by clients, caregivers, and families.— Quality and Consistency of Care: Providers that deliver reliable, high-quality services aligned with industry best practices.The 2026 Best of Home Care Award winners represent a diverse range of home care agencies, spanning different regions and sizes of operations. Their achievements reflect the increasing importance of intentional workforce development and data-informed decision-making in elevating the standard of care delivered in the home.The full list of the 2026 Best of Home Care Award winners is now available on Activated Insights’ website. Watch the award ceremony here. To learn more about the awards, please visit: Activated Insights Awards About Activated InsightsActivated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry’s leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com

