CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Oklahoma City, OK

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I strive to make in-home euthanasia a peaceful, loving experience for both pets and their families. My hope is to provide comfort, dignity, and gentle care during this tender time.” — Dr. Caroline Christoff

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is enhancing its presence to provide in-home pet euthanasia services in Oklahoma City, OK, by adding a new licensed veterinarian. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Caroline Christoff will serve pets and pet parents throughout Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas.“It is my wish that every family in Oklahoma City become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Caroline Christoff is a compassionate veterinarian serving the greater OKC and Norman area, where she is dedicated to providing peaceful, in-home end-of-life care for pets and the families who love them. Originally from Ohio and a proud graduate of Oklahoma State University, Dr. Christoff brings a deep appreciation for both small and large animal medicine, shaped by years of experience in private mixed animal practice caring for everything from dogs and cats to horses and cattle.“The greater OKC/Norman area is full of pets and excellent small animal clinics, but it has been lacking mobile, in-home euthanasia practitioners to offer this service to dedicated pet owners,” says Dr. Christoff. Through in-home care, she aims to fill that gap by offering families a gentler, more personal alternative during one of the most difficult moments of pet ownership.“During my time in private mixed animal practice, I wished I could provide a more private and meaningful euthanasia experience,” she shares. “I strive to make in-home euthanasia a peaceful, loving experience for both pets and their families. My hope is to provide comfort, dignity, and gentle care during this tender time.”Dr. Christoff considers it a true privilege to support families during their pet’s final moments. Each visit is guided by compassion, respect, and a commitment to honoring the special bond shared between pets and their people—allowing goodbyes to take place in the familiar comfort of home.When she’s not working, Dr. Christoff enjoys riding horses, hiking and running with her dogs, baking, and traveling whenever she can. She shares her life with two canine companions, Copper, an Irish Setter, and Gus, a Border Collie–Australian Shepherd mix who loves hiking adventures and even working cattle.Dr. Caroline Christoff will serve Oklahoma City and the greater central Oklahoma area, including Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Yukon, Mustang, Shawnee, Chickasha, and surrounding communities across Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, Grady, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Oklahoma City. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $65 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

