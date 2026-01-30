Slovenian Olympic team

SLOVENIA, January 30 - In the lead-up to the Games, a sense of cautious optimism prevails, with the focus on thorough preparation, strong team cohesion and the ambition to deliver a high-quality performance.

The President of the Slovenian Olympic Committee, Franjo Bobinac, wished the team a successful conclusion to their preparations and, above all, good health. He highlighted the broader significance of the Olympic Games and the role of sport in society. "The values of Olympism - friendship, cooperation and fair play are exactly what the modern world needs most. Sport also unites Slovenia; during your performances, there are no divisions, only hearts beating to the same rhythm," he said, stressing that Slovenian athletes are heading to Italy as ambassadors of their country.

Demanding logistics and a clear team structure

Around 2,900 athletes from 90 countries will compete in northern Italy, with medals awarded across 16 sports. The Head of the Slovenian Olympic delegation, Blaž Perko, pointed out that the Games will be very demanding logistically, as venues are spread across an exceptionally large area. "A highly challenging phase of preparations is behind us, and a new story lies ahead," Perko said at the official presentation of the team.

Most of the Slovenian competitors will take part in the biathlon with nine athletes representing the country, followed by alpine skiing with eight competitors.

Seven athletes will compete in ski jumping and cross-country skiing respectively, four in snowboarding and two in Nordic combined. This distribution reflects Slovenia's traditionally strong winter sports disciplines as well as the solid breadth of the national team.

