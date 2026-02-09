Statement by the Republic of Slovenia on Recent Developments in the Occupied West Bank

SLOVENIA, February 9 - Slovenia reiterates its long-standing position that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. Unilateral actions aimed at expanding settlements, altering the legal and administrative status of the territory, or advancing de facto annexation are illegal under international law and must cease immediately.

These measures are in clear contradiction with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms that Israeli settlements have no legal validity, and with the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which confirmed the unlawfulness of Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory and the obligation to bring them to an end.

Slovenia strongly opposes all actions that undermine the viability of the two-state solution, fuel tensions on the ground, and jeopardise the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. Such steps run counter to international efforts aimed at de-escalation, stability, and a negotiated political solution.

Slovenia calls on Israel to reverse these measures, fully respect international humanitarian law, and comply with its international obligations. Slovenia further urges the international community to act consistently in upholding international law and supporting a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.