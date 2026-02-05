Submit Release
State Secretary Grašič: Slovenia and Ireland seek to strengthen the EU's role as a credible global actor

SLOVENIA, February 5 - State Secretary Neva Grašič held political consultations with Thomas Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for European Affairs and Defence at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on current European and global issues, particularly in light of Ireland’s preparations for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026.

