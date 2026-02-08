Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on the Slovenian cultural holiday

SLOVENIA, February 8 - On the Slovenian cultural holiday, we pay tribute to culture as one of the strongest bonds to shape the Slovenian nation over the centuries. Culture has not merely been a space for creativity, it has been the foundation of our identity, language and awareness of who we are.

In Zdravljica, France Prešeren wrote verses that have become the core of our shared value system: "God’s blessing on all nations, Who long and work for that bright day, When o’er earth’s habitations No war, no strife shall hold its sway." These verses convey a clear message of coexistence, respect and responsibility towards one another. It is culture that has taught us that freedom is not complete without solidarity, and that a community can exist only if “[…] all good hearts [are] gathered here", as Prešeren wrote elsewhere.

Love of one's homeland, as understood by France Prešeren, was never exclusive. It was based on respect for language, culture and a community that believes in human dignity. Throughout history, culture has been the bond upon which the Slovenian nation has grown, endured and matured.

At a time when Slovenes did not yet have their own state, culture was our space of freedom. Through language, books, poetry and theatre, we preserved our identity, built national awareness and strengthened the self-confidence of a nation capable of withstanding even the most demanding historical trials. Without culture, there would have been no Slovenian national identity, no strong national consciousness. Without it, there would have been no Slovenian state.

The legacy of France Prešeren and the many creators who came before and after him teaches us that culture opens up a space for freedom, critical thinking and dialogue. Culture connects us, while at the same time encouraging us to think, to question and to grow, both as individuals and as a community.

Today, culture remains a key part of our shared space. It is a mirror of society and its attitude towards people, solidarity and dignity. Every day, culture reminds us of values founded on respect and dignity for every individual.

It is therefore the responsibility of the state to protect and develop culture and to ensure that it remains accessible to all. Culture is not a privilege, but a common good. It is not a cost, but an investment in understanding, cohesion and the future.

On this Slovenian cultural holiday, I would like to thank all creators, creative artists, educators, volunteers and everyone who enriches our shared space with their work. Your efforts keep the spirit of the nation alive and give it a voice.

May this holiday be an opportunity for pride, gratitude and the awareness that culture is the space in which Slovenes recognise ourselves. May Prešeren's thought continue to unite us in respect, coexistence and the understanding that, as a community, we are strongest when we know how to think of one another.

Sincere congratulations on Prešeren Day, the Slovenian cultural holiday.

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia